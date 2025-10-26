BIP Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

BIP Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 74,085 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,454,000.

VXUS stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $75.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day moving average is $69.06. The stock has a market cap of $109.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

