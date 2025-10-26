AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Cuts Holdings in The Trade Desk $TTD

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs lessened its position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,237,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,420,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,491 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 198.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,102,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,358,000 after buying an additional 5,387,339 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,935,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 3.7% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,169,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,703,000 after buying an additional 77,890 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,007,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,508,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $52.00 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $141.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%.Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.48.

Get Our Latest Report on Trade Desk

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the sale, the director owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,687. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at $19,899,670.28. The trade was a 19.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.