Sempra Energy $SRE Position Boosted by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 2,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $101.00 price objective on Sempra Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $92.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $95.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $419,399.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,553.80. The trade was a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 14,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $1,291,753.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,259. This represents a 93.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,411 shares of company stock worth $4,141,790 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

