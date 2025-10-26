Reviewing Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX) & Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) and Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Insperity has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nixxy has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of Insperity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Nixxy shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Insperity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Nixxy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insperity $6.58 billion 0.26 $91.00 million $1.06 43.35 Nixxy $610,000.00 53.61 -$22.59 million ($1.58) -0.99

This table compares Insperity and Nixxy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Insperity has higher revenue and earnings than Nixxy. Nixxy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insperity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Insperity and Nixxy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insperity 0.60% 35.32% 1.84% Nixxy -195.31% -377.17% -189.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Insperity and Nixxy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insperity 2 2 1 0 1.80 Nixxy 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insperity presently has a consensus target price of $58.33, indicating a potential upside of 26.94%. Given Insperity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Insperity is more favorable than Nixxy.

Summary

Insperity beats Nixxy on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc. engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services. The company also provides Insperity Premier, a cloud-based human capital management platform that offers professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients; people management services; and employer liability management services, as well as solutions for middle market. In addition, it offers MarketPlace, an e-commerce portal that offers a range of products and services; and Workforce Acceleration, a human capital management and payroll services solution; integrated payroll; benefits administration; HR administration and employee onboarding; time and attendance; performance management; reporting and analytics; recruiting; employment screening; retirement; and insurance services. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

About Nixxy

Nixxy Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform which aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent. Nixxy Inc., formerly known as Recruiter.com Group Inc., is based in Bristol, CT.

