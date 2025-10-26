Darden Wealth Group Inc Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Darden Wealth Group Inc lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,900 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the quarter. Rocket Lab accounts for approximately 1.8% of Darden Wealth Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Rocket Lab by 10.2% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,802 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Lab by 1,452.3% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Rocket Lab by 74.3% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 36,240 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab in the second quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab

In other Rocket Lab news, CEO Peter Beck sold 1,436,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $70,026,547.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,875,000. The trade was a 36.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 874,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $41,988,969.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,057,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,799,250.89. This trade represents a 29.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,406,361 shares of company stock valued at $267,483,973. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RKLB. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $20.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Rocket Lab Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of RKLB opened at $64.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.47 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average is $39.04.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $144.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.42 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Rocket Lab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

