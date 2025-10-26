Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Position Lowered by Schoolcraft Capital LLC

Schoolcraft Capital LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,481,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,849,000 after purchasing an additional 52,144 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 100,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 32,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $60.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.54. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $60.57.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

