Darden Wealth Group Inc Invests $305,000 in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Darden Wealth Group Inc bought a new position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,945,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,512,000 after buying an additional 616,917 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rubrik by 15.0% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,035,000 after acquiring an additional 293,275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rubrik by 13.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,352,000 after purchasing an additional 119,258 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rubrik by 33.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after purchasing an additional 236,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 186.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 899,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,873,000 after purchasing an additional 586,088 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $1,091,125.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 418,552 shares in the company, valued at $36,535,404.08. This represents a 2.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $791,260.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,654.34. This represents a 90.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,466 shares of company stock valued at $10,898,894 in the last ninety days. 32.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RBRK shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Rubrik from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rubrik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. FBN Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on RBRK

Rubrik Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of RBRK stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 0.24. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.93 and a 200-day moving average of $83.31.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $309.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Rubrik’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

Rubrik Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.