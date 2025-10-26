Darden Wealth Group Inc Sells 400 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR

Darden Wealth Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 64,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 653,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,215,000 after buying an additional 228,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $100.02 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $100.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.32 and a 200 day moving average of $84.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0141 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

