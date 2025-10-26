Goodfellow Inc. (GDL) to Issue Dividend of $0.35 on November 11th

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 307.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 28th.
Goodfellow Price Performance
GDL opened at C$12.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.80. Goodfellow has a 1 year low of C$10.41 and a 1 year high of C$14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.38.
Goodfellow Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Goodfellow
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Tractor Supply Stock Looks Like a Buy-and-Hold Winner
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Stocks Well Below 52-Week Highs Poised for a Q4 Rebound
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Big Banks Are Setting the Tone as Earnings Season Kicks Off
Receive News & Ratings for Goodfellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.