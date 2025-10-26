Darden Wealth Group Inc Acquires Shares of 7,800 iShares MSCI Brazil ETF $EWZ

Darden Wealth Group Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 152.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 32,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 19,750 shares in the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. 72.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.