Head-To-Head Comparison: Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) & Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP)

Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Free Report) and Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pop Culture Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Stran & Company, Inc. 1 0 0 0 1.00

Pop Culture Group has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stran & Company, Inc. has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pop Culture Group N/A N/A N/A Stran & Company, Inc. -2.19% -7.47% -4.37%

56.4% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Pop Culture Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pop Culture Group $47.38 million 0.06 -$12.41 million N/A N/A Stran & Company, Inc. $82.65 million 0.40 -$4.14 million ($0.13) -13.62

Stran & Company, Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Pop Culture Group.

Stran & Company, Inc. beats Pop Culture Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, industry associations, and companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports. It also offers marketing services, including brand promotion, such as trademark and logo design, visual identity system design, brand positioning and personality design, and digital solutions; and other services, including digital collection sales, music recording services, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) software services, and advertisement distribution services to corporate clients. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China. Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd is a subsidiary of Joya Enterprises Limited.

Stran & Co., Inc. engages in the provision of promotional marketing and branded merchandise services. It offers promotional product, custom manufacturing, custom packaging, warehousing, and program management. The company was founded by Andrew Shape and Andrew Stranberg in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

