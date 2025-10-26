Head-To-Head Comparison: K Wave Media (NASDAQ:KWM) & Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ)

Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ – Get Free Report) and K Wave Media (NASDAQ:KWM – Get Free Report) are both services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Starz Entertainment and K Wave Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starz Entertainment N/A N/A N/A K Wave Media N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.2% of K Wave Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.6% of Starz Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 65.1% of K Wave Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starz Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A K Wave Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Starz Entertainment and K Wave Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starz Entertainment 1 6 2 1 2.30 K Wave Media 0 0 0 0 0.00

Starz Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.00%. Given Starz Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Starz Entertainment is more favorable than K Wave Media.

Summary

Starz Entertainment beats K Wave Media on 4 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starz Entertainment

Starz is a premium cable and streaming network owned by Starz Entertainment, which was formerly a part of Lionsgate. Starz had about 20 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada as of Dec. 31, 2024. The company’s franchises include “Outlander” and “Power.”

About K Wave Media

K Wave Media engaged in the entertainment content and IP creation businesses. K Wave Media, formerly known as Global Star Acquisition Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

