iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF $HYGH Shares Purchased by Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 107.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYGH opened at $86.40 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.23 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.79. The firm has a market cap of $432 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.38.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

