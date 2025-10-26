Darden Wealth Group Inc Acquires Shares of 3,715 iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Darden Wealth Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INDA. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,067.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,929,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610,000 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5,584.1% in the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 675,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,625,000 after buying an additional 663,786 shares during the period. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. now owns 61,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

BATS:INDA opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.59. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $59.49.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

