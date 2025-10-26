First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM Stake Trimmed by Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 122,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 124,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 42,424 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $60.12 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

