Global X DAX Germany ETF $DAX Shares Bought by Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Global X DAX Germany ETF worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 21,285 shares during the period.

Get Global X DAX Germany ETF alerts:

Global X DAX Germany ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:DAX opened at $44.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.78. The stock has a market cap of $288.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.01. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.09.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Profile

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.