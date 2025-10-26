Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,128 Flexible Solutions International, Inc. $FSI

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Flexible Solutions International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance
NYSE:FSI opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Flexible Solutions International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.01 million, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.14.
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
