Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,128 Flexible Solutions International, Inc. $FSI

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Flexible Solutions International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

NYSE:FSI opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Flexible Solutions International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.01 million, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Singular Research raised Flexible Solutions International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FSI

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.