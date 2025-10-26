399 Shares in Deere & Company $DE Acquired by Darden Wealth Group Inc

Darden Wealth Group Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $473.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $387.03 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $469.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.02.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.72.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

