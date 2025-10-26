Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,087.1% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 416.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:NLY opened at $20.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $22.45.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $885.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.55 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 15.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.4%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.63%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.