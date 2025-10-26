Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Sold by Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 14,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $88.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $76.15 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $64.89 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.43.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,150,614. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $326,898.44. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,278.92. This represents a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

