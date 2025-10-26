Dimensional International Small Cap ETF $DFIS Shares Sold by Schoolcraft Capital LLC

Schoolcraft Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,182 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,411,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,378,000 after acquiring an additional 695,233 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,415,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,985,000 after purchasing an additional 737,578 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,700,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,951,000 after purchasing an additional 51,869 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,551,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,301,000 after purchasing an additional 111,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFIS opened at $32.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average of $29.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.