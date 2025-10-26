Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF $VONE Stock Position Raised by Schoolcraft Capital LLC

Schoolcraft Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 786.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stegner Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 64,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,192,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONE stock opened at $307.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.47. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $218.75 and a 52 week high of $308.05.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.8463 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

