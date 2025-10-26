Schoolcraft Capital LLC Sells 168,565 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Schoolcraft Capital LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 535,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,565 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $15,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFEM. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

DFEM stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

