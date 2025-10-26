Schoolcraft Capital LLC Sells 23,231 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV

Schoolcraft Capital LLC decreased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,231 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $7,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISV. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 131,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 35,694 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 154.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 159,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 96,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squire Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 202,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 41,821 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DISV opened at $36.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $34.23.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.