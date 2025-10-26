MQS Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,484,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,559,001,000 after acquiring an additional 336,491 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AMETEK by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,970,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,888,385,000 after buying an additional 1,908,742 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AMETEK by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,747,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,352,000 after buying an additional 154,682 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its stake in AMETEK by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 3,770,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,979,000 after buying an additional 45,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AMETEK by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,479,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,943,000 after buying an additional 1,947,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME opened at $186.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $198.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.50.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AME shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Melius Research raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.42.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

