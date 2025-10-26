Schoolcraft Capital LLC Sells 15,079 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Schoolcraft Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,079 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $32,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 182,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 115.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $371.57 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.17 and a twelve month high of $372.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $361.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.84. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.