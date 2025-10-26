Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.46 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $60.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

