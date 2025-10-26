Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Bought by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 76.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 32.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 167,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,086,000 after purchasing an additional 40,790 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,049.15. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,557,080.80. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.09.

Cintas Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $190.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cintas Corporation has a 1-year low of $180.78 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.43.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

