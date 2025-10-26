Middlefield Banc’s (MBCN) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MBCN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Middlefield Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Middlefield Banc Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $34.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18. Middlefield Banc has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $34.58.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 18.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Middlefield Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBCN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 86,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 58,576 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 48,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,056,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Further Reading

