Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Research Coverage Started at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KOD. Barclays raised Kodiak Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Trading Up 9.2%

KOD opened at $18.69 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $987.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.67.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 21.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 6.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 131.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 256.4% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.