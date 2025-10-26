Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Smiths Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of SMGZY opened at $33.92 on Thursday. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

