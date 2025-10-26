Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Flagstar Financial had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 10.83%.The business had revenue of $519.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.95 million.

Flagstar Financial Stock Up 4.9%

NYSE FLG opened at $12.13 on Friday. Flagstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Flagstar Financial from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on Flagstar Financial and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flagstar Financial in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Flagstar Financial from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Financial by 1,130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,635,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096,512 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $21,022,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Financial by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,347,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,280,000 after acquiring an additional 822,162 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Financial by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 811,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after acquiring an additional 83,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 771,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 31,282 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flagstar Financial Company Profile

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

