Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 7,711 Shares of Sony Corporation $SONY

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 840,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,711 shares during the period. Sony comprises about 2.6% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $21,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony by 81.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Stock Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.95. Sony Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sony ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.88 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 9.14%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $189.90 EPS. Sony has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sony Corporation will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SONY shares. Cfra Research upgraded Sony to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Sony

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

