Whipplewood Advisors LLC Sells 38,969 Shares of INV VK TR INV $VGM

Whipplewood Advisors LLC decreased its position in INV VK TR INV (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38,969 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in INV VK TR INV were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in INV VK TR INV by 5.3% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of INV VK TR INV by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in INV VK TR INV by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in INV VK TR INV by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in INV VK TR INV by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VGM opened at $10.11 on Friday. INV VK TR INV has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be paid a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

