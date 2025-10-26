442,263 Shares in Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND Purchased by Heirloom Wealth Management

Heirloom Wealth Management bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 442,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,768,000. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 10.8% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Heirloom Wealth Management owned 0.72% of Pimco Total Return ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

BOND stock opened at $94.32 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $88.95 and a 1 year high of $94.47. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.85.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

