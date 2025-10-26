State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,665 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $13,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,023 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 636 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on EA. Zacks Research raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. DZ Bank cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.38.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total value of $855,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,961,822.65. This represents a 8.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $1,322,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,476. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,187 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $200.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $203.75.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

