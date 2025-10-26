Whipplewood Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in CION Investment Corporation $CION

Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in CION Investment Corporation (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 208,880.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,220 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CION. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CION Investment by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of CION Investment by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 267,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 14,007 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CION Investment by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CION Investment by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CION Investment by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of CION Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CION Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CION Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CION Investment in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CION Investment has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.50.

CION Investment Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE CION opened at $9.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. CION Investment Corporation has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $490.92 million, a PE ratio of -49.60 and a beta of 1.08.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). CION Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 4.57%.The firm had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.34 million. Equities analysts predict that CION Investment Corporation will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.3%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -757.89%.

CION Investment Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

