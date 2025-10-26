Whipplewood Advisors LLC Trims Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Whipplewood Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 50.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:UNP opened at $216.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

