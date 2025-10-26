Whipplewood Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Whipplewood Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,528 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 97,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 246,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,614,000 after acquiring an additional 43,891 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. RoundAngle Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 113.0% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $88.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.97 and its 200 day moving average is $83.27. The company has a market cap of $151.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

