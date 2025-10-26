Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 79 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Waste Management by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $250.00 to $243.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of WM opened at $214.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.69 and a 1 year high of $242.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.16. The firm has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.96%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

