Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 840 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $88.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.27. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

