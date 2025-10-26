State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 277 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $11,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $78.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.53.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 2.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $93.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.20.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

