Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Makes New $40,000 Investment in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 194.5% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 42.8% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $78.93 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $88.07. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.42.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of American International Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American International Group

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.