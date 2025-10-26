Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Makes New $42,000 Investment in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 45,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,277,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. LifeWealth Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.3%

CASY opened at $531.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $537.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.68. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.08 and a 52 week high of $572.18.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total transaction of $1,936,679.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,312.20. The trade was a 30.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.60.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

