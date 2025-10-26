Truist Financial Corporation $TFC Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,053,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,038 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $131,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Centennial Bank AR increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 360.2% during the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Motco lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 435.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 60.0% in the second quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.3%

Truist Financial stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.51.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.59.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

