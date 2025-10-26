Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 30,068 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,538 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,068 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 753,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $45,185,514.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 433,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,989,943.65. The trade was a 63.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 260,600 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $17,316,870.00. Following the sale, the president owned 98,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,498.70. The trade was a 72.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,335,424 shares of company stock worth $139,694,083 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $69.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.