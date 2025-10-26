Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 101 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,781,000 after acquiring an additional 922,557 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,324.3% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 845,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,133,000 after acquiring an additional 786,127 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,806,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,199,000 after acquiring an additional 356,756 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,545,000 after acquiring an additional 328,727 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $209.86 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $210.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.77. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

