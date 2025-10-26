Brighton Jones LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $116.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $113.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

