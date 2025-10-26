Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.7143.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL opened at $87.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.42 and a 200-day moving average of $90.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.47. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $107.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $941,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,822,404.35. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3,450.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.