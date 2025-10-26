Fielder Capital Group LLC Acquires 772 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its stake in AT&T by 412.1% during the second quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 125.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

AT&T Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of T opened at $25.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

